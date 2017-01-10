Ray J Quits Celebrity Big Brother After ‘Blacking Out’

Too much for Ray J?

Ray J has quit Celebrity Big Brother, where he was vying for attention, due to what he says was extreme tooth pain that producers ignored. He was in the house for only a week. He is being treated at a hospital for an abscessed tooth (yikes!) among other problems. Ray J says he blacked out from the pain on the way out to the hospital it was so bad.

Bummer, as he was quite the addition to the cast this season, no?

His quitting comes after a tearful conversation about his life with Whitney Houston before she passed, where he talked about refusing to sell his story and details of their relationship despite being offered millions because it would be “bad money.”