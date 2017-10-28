Rappers Cardi B and Offset Get Engaged Live During Concert

They sure know how to entertain the fans!

Cardi B and Offset got engaged after Offset proposed to his girlfriend, Cardi B, on stage in Philadelphia. The two looked madly in love and very happy. The news comes after Cardi B briefly broke up with him and posted “Single” on her social media, though the two quickly made up and clearly became even stronger.

Offset Proposed to Cardi B & she said YES chile. 2017 is one hell of a year pic.twitter.com/3PMMXPKg9i — Alluring Ivy✨ (@Drebae_) October 28, 2017

The Offset and his group Migos just released a new song with Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, “Motorsports,” and we are sure there will be many more collaborations in store.

Flip for the reactions from fans!

Pages: 1 2