Rappers Cardi B and Offset Get Engaged Live During Concert

They sure know how to entertain the fans!

Cardi B and Offset got engaged after Offset proposed to his girlfriend, Cardi B, on stage in Philadelphia. The two looked madly in love and very happy. The news comes after Cardi B briefly broke up with him and posted “Single” on her social media, though the two quickly made up and clearly became even stronger.

The Offset and his group Migos just released a new song with Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, “Motorsports,” and we are sure there will be many more collaborations in store.

Flip for the reactions from fans!

