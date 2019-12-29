Rapper Future Gifts Rumored GF Lori Harvey THIS for Xmas

What gift could a rapper with seemingly endless money gift to his 14-year-younger rumored girlfriend Lori Harvey – who also is filthy rich? Why, a Rolex, of course.

Rapper Future, 36, and Lori Harvey, 22, who is Steve Harvey’s daughter, have been cozying up an awful lot lately, and it’s pretty safe to say she might be his new main.

How do we know this isn’t just another of his many passing lady friends? Sources say he gifted Miss Harvey with a Rolex watch for Christmas. She’s also tagging along on his trip to Nigeria, where he’s performing on December 29th.

She posted a pic from a marble-studded location wearing a fitted yet simple black dress with freshly tousled curls.

Future doesn’t exactly have a reputation for being…well…monogamous. He’s even got a reputation for being “toxic” when it comes to relationships. He was previously engaged to singer Ciara with whom he shares a child, but that relationship fizzled after he cheated.

Still, Lori is also just 22 and may not be looking for all that. She’s been linked to a lot of industry men, many of whom are much older than her, like Diddy. We’ll have to see how this budding romance plays out, but we’re not gong to bet money on wedding bells.