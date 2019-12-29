Celeb News

Rapper Future Gifts Rumored GF Lori Harvey THIS for Xmas

future lori harvey

What gift could a rapper with seemingly endless money gift to his 14-year-younger rumored girlfriend Lori Harvey – who also is filthy rich? Why, a Rolex, of course.

Rapper Future, 36, and Lori Harvey, 22, who is Steve Harvey’s daughter, have been cozying up an awful lot lately, and it’s pretty safe to say she might be his new main.

How do we know this isn’t just another of his many passing lady friends? Sources say he gifted Miss Harvey with a Rolex watch for Christmas. She’s also tagging along on his trip to Nigeria, where he’s performing on December 29th.

She posted a pic from a marble-studded location wearing a fitted yet simple black dress with freshly tousled curls.

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

Future doesn’t exactly have a reputation for being…well…monogamous. He’s even got a reputation for being “toxic” when it comes to relationships. He was previously engaged to singer Ciara with whom he shares a child, but that relationship fizzled after he cheated.

Still, Lori is also just 22 and may not be looking for all that. She’s been linked to a lot of industry men, many of whom are much older than her, like Diddy. We’ll have to see how this budding romance plays out, but we’re not gong to bet money on wedding bells.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Trending

mariah carey christmas mariah carey christmas
1.2K
Entertainment

Mariah Carey Hits #1 on BillBoard Hot 100 With “All I Want for Christmas Is You”
adele adele
910
Celeb News

Adele and Skepta are Boo’d Up and the Internet is Losing Its Ish
tyga kylie jenner travis scott tyga kylie jenner travis scott
882
Celeb News

Tyga and Kylie Jenner Link Up After Breakup With Travis Scott
erica mena and safaree erica mena and safaree
809
Celeb News

Safaree is So Thirsty for Fame…He Performed at His Own Wedding Reception!
cardi b halloween cardi b halloween
547
Celeb News

Which Celeb Wins Halloween? See Their INSANE Costumes!
539
Celeb News

Kylie Jenner Dresses Stormi as Her for Halloween, Gets Dragged
solange alan ferguson solange alan ferguson
489
Celeb News

Love Ain’t Ish: Solange and Husband Alan Ferguson Separate
drake kylie jenner drake kylie jenner
471
Celeb News

Kylie Jenner and Drake: Getting Romantic? (Nope)
424
Fashion

The Fashion Hits and Disasters from the AMAs
kim kardashian kim kardashian
408
Fashion

Kim Kardashian is All Leg in Metallic, Curve-Hugging Dress
beyonce gala beyonce gala
407
Fashion

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Unmatched in Style as They Attend Gala
pete davidson kaia gerber pete davidson kaia gerber
400
Celeb News

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Lock Lips Poolside
lourdes leon lourdes leon
310
Fashion

Lourdes ‘Lola’ Leon, Madonna’s Daughter, Simulates 30-Person Orgy at Art Basel
Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid
307
Lifestyle

Bikini Babes: Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, & More Warm Up
beyonce ivy park beyonce ivy park
246
Fashion

Beyonce Announces Ivy Park x Adidas Dropping in 2020
chris brown baby chris brown baby
240
Celeb News

Chris Brown Shows Off His Latest Addition to the Family
Zozibini Tunzi Zozibini Tunzi
228
Entertainment

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi Takes the Crown at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant
justin timberlake jessica biel justin timberlake jessica biel
213
Celeb News

Jessica Biel to Join Justin Timberlake on Set: Back Off, Ladies!
beyonce beyonce
212
Celeb News

Beyonce Says ‘I give zero f***s!’ About THIS
cardi b kulture cardi b kulture
207
Fashion

Cardi B and Kulture are Adorable on the Cover of Vogue Magazine
kim kardashian kim kardashian
203
Celeb News

Fans Drag Kim Kardashian for Blackface AGAIN, but She Denies It
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima kourtney kardashian younes bendjima
202
Celeb News

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima: Back Together?!
To Top