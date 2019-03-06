News

R. Kelly Sobs During First Interview Since Arrest

R. Kelly sat down with CBS News while talking with Gayle King for his first interview since his new arrests. He insisted the claims made by victims are only “rumors” and “not true.”

Kelly is currenlty charged with almost a dozen charges of aggravated sexual abuse. He told Gayle, “I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me! I’m fighting for my f-ing life!”

Referencing the recent Lifetime docu-series about the accusations against the singer, he said “I love women. I love all women. I love everybody. But the thing is is that these stories on Lifetime… they’re not true. Absolutely not true.”

When Gayle asked, “Have you done anything you regret, have you done anything wrong?” He replied, “Lots of things wrong when it comes to women that I apologize, but I apologized in those relationships at the time that I was in the relationship, OK?”

Jocelyn Savage, one of the women who has allegedly been staying within Kelly’s “sex cult,”also sat down for an interview along with another woman who lives with them.

The parents of Savage spoke in response to Kelly and their daughter’s interview.

