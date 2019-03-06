R. Kelly Sobs During First Interview Since Arrest

1.6k SHARES Share Tweet

R. Kelly sat down with CBS News while talking with Gayle King for his first interview since his new arrests. He insisted the claims made by victims are only “rumors” and “not true.”

Kelly is currenlty charged with almost a dozen charges of aggravated sexual abuse. He told Gayle, “I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me! I’m fighting for my f-ing life!”

R&B singer @RKelly, charged with aggravated sexual abuse, angrily denies the accusations in an explosive new interview with @GayleKing. "I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me! I’m fighting for my f-ing life!" Coming up, only on @CBSThisMorning at 7. https://t.co/3twdBwiy9G pic.twitter.com/V2YdnxqyWC — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 6, 2019

Referencing the recent Lifetime docu-series about the accusations against the singer, he said “I love women. I love all women. I love everybody. But the thing is is that these stories on Lifetime… they’re not true. Absolutely not true.”

WATCH: "I love women. I love all women. I love everybody. But the thing is is that these stories on Lifetime… they're not true. Absolutely not true.” @RKelly denies sexual abuse allegations in an exclusive interview with @GayleKing coming up on @CBSThisMorning pic.twitter.com/68jb0gjsQs — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 6, 2019

When Gayle asked, “Have you done anything you regret, have you done anything wrong?” He replied, “Lots of things wrong when it comes to women that I apologize, but I apologized in those relationships at the time that I was in the relationship, OK?”

Have you done anything you regret, have you done anything wrong? — @GayleKing “Lots of things wrong when it comes to women that I apologize, but I apologized in those relationships at the time that I was in the relationship, OK?” — @RKellyhttps://t.co/u4AENVsfAE pic.twitter.com/4GgwQ6y65k — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 6, 2019

Jocelyn Savage, one of the women who has allegedly been staying within Kelly’s “sex cult,”also sat down for an interview along with another woman who lives with them.

WATCH: The two young women who live with R. Kelly, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, speak with @GayleKing about their relationship with the R&B singer and their estranged relationship with their parents, who allege Kelly has brainwashed their daughters https://t.co/Wu3mtXCare pic.twitter.com/qF2J5dIiLZ — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) March 6, 2019

The parents of Savage spoke in response to Kelly and their daughter’s interview.