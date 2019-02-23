R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse: Twitter Responds

2.6k SHARES Share Tweet

R. Kelly is heading back to court after being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

R. Kelly has long been branded a predator by the public despite never going to jail. Ever since the “alleged” video of Kelly peeing on an underage girl in a sex video brought him to court, he’s pretty much solidified his place as the creepy uncle at the party. While he managed to win his case back then, the public has never let him forget, seemingly waiting for him to do anything that would give him another chance at heading to jail. However, many fans have continued to support him over the years because of his undeniable talent and classic music (who can resist a little two-step action in the name of love?).

Things started to heat up last year after women began to come forward detailing an alleged “sex cult” that he was running. Stories of women being held captive and “trained” to meet his desires have become plentiful. Several documentaries have been aired about the singer and his shady lifestyle, including the most recent Lifetime series that heard from some of the alleged victims and their families.

This seems to have triggered many police into action to find a way to lock him up. Now, they are doing just that. He has been slapped with 10 charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He turned himself in to Chicago police after prosecutors filed the charges. Some of the incidents in question date back to 1998. The charges include nine counts of sexual abuse of three victims aged between 13 and 17.

More information will most certainly come out as the case moves forward, so stay tuned for more. In the meantime, we will leave you with this: