Project Runway’s Wendy Pepper Has Died at 53

Another Project Runway alum has passed.

Wendy Pepper, 53, real name Anne Eustis Pepper Stewart, has died. Pepper, from Dayton, Ohio, came in third place on the first season of Project Runway in 2004. She went on to debut her own line in 2006.

She also appeared on Project Runway All Stars in 2012 as well as other Bravo network reality shows like Celebrity Poker Showdown and Battle of the Network Reality Stars.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed, but sources say she had been battling stage 4 cancer.

This comes a few weeks after the death of Mychael Knight at age 39, who also starred on a past season of Project Runway.

