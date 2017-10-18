Project Runway Designer Mychael Knight Dead at 39

Sad day for fashion!

Friends, family, and Project Runway fans are mourning the loss of Mychael Knight, who appeared on Project Runway, making it to the top four of season 3.

He previously posted about health troubles related to IBS. He had recently checked into a hospital for gastrointestinal issues in Georgia and passed away while there.

His family released a statement, saying “We are still processing the untimely death of our son, brother, friend and uncle. Mychael meant everything to us and we loved him dearly. He was generous and so full of life. This is how we choose to remember his legacy.”

He made waves in fashion with a lingerie line, working with many different companies and celebs since his appearance on the show.

He will truly be missed.

Watch a clip of him showing his collection on the show below: