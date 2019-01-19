Princess Nokia Accuses Ariana Grande of Ripping Off “7 Rings”

2k SHARES Share Tweet

Ariana Grande just dropped her new single “7 Rings,” but many have claimed it’s a rip off.

Artists often get accused of stealing music from others when new songs sound a bit too similar to be coincidence. Ariana Grande hasn’t escaped this either, and her latest single is a new target. Rapper Princess Nokia took to her Instagram to accuse Grande of ripping off her track “Mine,” a song that appeared on her 1992 mixtape. She felt it was super similar to Grande’s “7 Rings.”

In the now deleted post, she played both songs and declared, “Does that sound familiar to you? ‘Cause that sound really familiar to me. Oh my God!” She continued, saying, “Ain’t that the lil’ song I made about brown women and their hair? Hmm… Sounds about white.”

In Ariana’s song, she says, “My wrist, stop watchin’, my neck is flossin’ / Make big deposits, my gloss is poppin’ / You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it / I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it (Yeah).”

Princess Nokia’s lyrics read, “Rock my many styles then go natural for the summer / Hair blowing in the hummer / Flip the weave, I am a stunner / It’s mine, I bought it / It’s mine, I bought it.”

As far as lyrics go, we don’t totally see any meaningful similarities. We think it’s even more similar to Beyonce’s Formation lyrics than anything else: “I see it, I want it/I stunt, yellow bone it/I dream it, I work hard/I grind ’til I own it.”

Some fans had little sympathy for her complaint:

Remember when you stole kali uchis song honey baby and renamed it orange blossom https://t.co/cHxSGuUS2J — not pinkett smith (@fatherlyjada) January 18, 2019

I wonder why princess nokia isn’t talking about how she copied Kali Uchis song ‘honey baby’ pic.twitter.com/V5oG710Hc2 — ♡ (@ThinkFenty) January 18, 2019

Give them both a listen below:

What do you think? Is Ariana’s song a ripoff or is it a reach?