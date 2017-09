There’s another royal bun in the oven!

Kate Middleton, of marrying into the royal family fame, is expecting her third child with Prince William, daughter of the late Princess Diana. The couple has a boy, George, and girl, Charlotte, so now they will have another to continue expanding their family.

Kate has canceled an engagement and is likely to not be seen for a while, as she is suffering from the same intense morning sickness she went through during her first two pregnancies.

Congratulations!