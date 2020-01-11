Prince Harry – perhaps our favorite British royal, has thrown in the towel on his royal family duties after he and wife Meghan Markle seek to ditch the crown and head out on their own.
In an effort to gain more freedom and control over their lives, the couple has decided to “step back” from their required royal duties – aka quit the job and run – to gain more personal and financial freedom, they said.
In a statement they posted on Instagram, they said, “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent.” However, they did still “continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.” After all, she is grandma. The couple also noted their desire to split time in America, where Meghan is from and where the two have been spending an increasing amount of time.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Many are suspicious of the motives behind it, wondering if in fact they were driven out. The couple has faced a lot of criticism (unjustly!) and had to deal with an unfortunate flood of racism. However, others have seen the couple as a way for the Royal family to evolve and embrace modernity.
Harry had recently released a statement to the press voicing his outrage at how the press has treated and harassed them. He feared his wife ending up like his mother Princess Diana, who was killed in a car crash after being chased by paparazzi.
As long as they’re happy, that’s the real good stuff. The Queen can deal, yea?