Prince Harry – perhaps our favorite British royal, has thrown in the towel on his royal family duties after he and wife Meghan Markle seek to ditch the crown and head out on their own.

In an effort to gain more freedom and control over their lives, the couple has decided to “step back” from their required royal duties – aka quit the job and run – to gain more personal and financial freedom, they said.

In a statement they posted on Instagram, they said, “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent.” However, they did still “continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.” After all, she is grandma. The couple also noted their desire to split time in America, where Meghan is from and where the two have been spending an increasing amount of time.

Many are suspicious of the motives behind it, wondering if in fact they were driven out. The couple has faced a lot of criticism (unjustly!) and had to deal with an unfortunate flood of racism. However, others have seen the couple as a way for the Royal family to evolve and embrace modernity.

Harry had recently released a statement to the press voicing his outrage at how the press has treated and harassed them. He feared his wife ending up like his mother Princess Diana, who was killed in a car crash after being chased by paparazzi.

As long as they’re happy, that’s the real good stuff. The Queen can deal, yea?