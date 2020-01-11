Celeb News

Prince Harry and Meghan Say Adios to Royalty

prince harry meghan markle

Prince Harry – perhaps our favorite British royal, has thrown in the towel on his royal family duties after he and wife Meghan Markle seek to ditch the crown and head out on their own.

In an effort to gain more freedom and control over their lives, the couple has decided to “step back” from their required royal duties – aka quit the job and run – to gain more personal and financial freedom, they said.

In a statement they posted on Instagram, they said, “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent.” However, they did still “continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.” After all, she is grandma. The couple also noted their desire to split time in America, where Meghan is from and where the two have been spending an increasing amount of time.

View this post on Instagram

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Many are suspicious of the motives behind it, wondering if in fact they were driven out. The couple has faced a lot of criticism (unjustly!) and had to deal with an unfortunate flood of racism. However, others have seen the couple as a way for the Royal family to evolve and embrace modernity.

Harry had recently released a statement to the press voicing his outrage at how the press has treated and harassed them. He feared his wife ending up like his mother Princess Diana, who was killed in a car crash after being chased by paparazzi.

As long as they’re happy, that’s the real good stuff. The Queen can deal, yea?

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Trending

mariah carey christmas mariah carey christmas
2.4K
Entertainment

Mariah Carey Hits #1 on BillBoard Hot 100 With “All I Want for Christmas Is You”
blue ivy beyonce blue ivy beyonce
666
Lifestyle

Blue Ivy is Spitting Image of Mom Beyonce on New Year’s
cardi b halloween cardi b halloween
623
Celeb News

Which Celeb Wins Halloween? See Their INSANE Costumes!
616
Celeb News

Kylie Jenner Dresses Stormi as Her for Halloween, Gets Dragged
mariah carey mariah carey
564
Celeb News

Mariah Carey Twitter Gets Hacked, Clowns Eminem
solange alan ferguson solange alan ferguson
560
Celeb News

Love Ain’t Ish: Solange and Husband Alan Ferguson Separate
drake kylie jenner drake kylie jenner
546
Celeb News

Kylie Jenner and Drake: Getting Romantic? (Nope)
521
Fashion

The Fashion Hits and Disasters from the AMAs
kim kardashian kim kardashian
504
Fashion

Kim Kardashian is All Leg in Metallic, Curve-Hugging Dress
beyonce gala beyonce gala
491
Fashion

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Unmatched in Style as They Attend Gala
devan leos devan leos
489
Celeb News

Disney Star Devan Leos Gets No Jail Time in Attempted Murder Case
pete davidson kaia gerber pete davidson kaia gerber
483
Celeb News

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Lock Lips Poolside
lourdes leon lourdes leon
414
Fashion

Lourdes ‘Lola’ Leon, Madonna’s Daughter, Simulates 30-Person Orgy at Art Basel
Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid
404
Lifestyle

Bikini Babes: Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, & More Warm Up
beyonce ivy park beyonce ivy park
327
Fashion

Beyonce Announces Ivy Park x Adidas Dropping in 2020
future lori harvey future lori harvey
322
Celeb News

Rapper Future Gifts Rumored GF Lori Harvey THIS for Xmas
chris brown baby chris brown baby
321
Celeb News

Chris Brown Shows Off His Latest Addition to the Family
kim kardashian kim kardashian
318
Celeb News

Fans Drag Kim Kardashian for Blackface AGAIN, but She Denies It
kim kardashian north west kim kardashian north west
310
Celeb News

Kim and Kanye Give Daughter North West Michael Jackson’s Jacket for Christmas
justin timberlake jessica biel justin timberlake jessica biel
307
Celeb News

Jessica Biel to Join Justin Timberlake on Set: Back Off, Ladies!
beyonce beyonce
301
Celeb News

Beyonce Says ‘I give zero f***s!’ About THIS
Zozibini Tunzi Zozibini Tunzi
300
Entertainment

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi Takes the Crown at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant
To Top