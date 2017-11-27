News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Engaged!

It’s finally happened!

Another royal wedding is officially in the works! A statement was released for the couple announcing their engagement. There has been speculation for months now that the couple would announce their engagement, as they have been seen together frequently, and Meghan has had royal guards with her lately.

The couple is set to wed in the spring of 2018.

