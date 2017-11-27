Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Engaged!

It’s finally happened!

Another royal wedding is officially in the works! A statement was released for the couple announcing their engagement. There has been speculation for months now that the couple would announce their engagement, as they have been seen together frequently, and Meghan has had royal guards with her lately.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said of the engagement:

'We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to

know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.' — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

Ms. Markle's parents, Mr. Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland have wished the couple 'a lifetime of happiness.' pic.twitter.com/H4kpTgpkYE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

The couple is set to wed in the spring of 2018.