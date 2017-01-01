Porn Star Ron Jeremy Latest To Be Accused of Sexual Misconduct and Rape

Apparently, getting frisky on camera consensually wasn’t enough for Ron.

More than a dozen women have come forward claiming that porn star Ron Jeremy has harassed or raped them over the last 30 years.

One woman, Jennifer Steele, 64, claims she resisted, but “He just kinda keeps going and pretends like you didn’t say anything.”

“He was like, ‘I need to look at your a– so I can get hard for the photo shoot,’ ” Steele told Rolling Stone. “Then it turned into him basically sticking it in without me knowing it was happening. I said flat-out no. It stopped, but it didn’t stop soon enough after I said no.” She claims she stayed at his apartment that night and he raped her again following the shoot.

Another woman, Jay Taylor, claims he penetrated her digitally while posing for a photo with him.

Jeremy responded, saying “As for the charges of Groping, I say yes, I AM A GROPER. And by groper, I mean I get paid to show up to these shows, events, and photo shoots and touch the people and they touch me. I’m not the young stud I was, but I still draw a crowd. And we are talking about things that are within reason, in front of police officer’s and security that are always there as well as the tons of cameras And the general public,” he said.

He threatened to sue anyone claiming he raped them, adding “But seriously, if you were going to be around Ron Jeremy, wouldn’t you assume that I’d be a little bit touchy feely? Yes. This is what I do for a living. I am not Kevin Spacey, Louis CK, Weinstein or Cosby.”

He stated that “I have never and would never rape anyone. All serious allegations have been investigated by police and dismissed by judges, as have most of the accusations of ‘groping.’ I have never been charged nor spent one day in court for any of this.”

Many women claim they did not come forward because they assumed they would not be taken seriously.

So basically, his argument is because he is a porn star, if you are around him, expect to be fondled whether you want it or not because that is what he does.