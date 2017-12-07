Porn Star August Ames Found Dead at 23

779 SHARES Share Tweet

Friends suspect suicide in her death.

August Ames, 23, was found dead of a suspected suicide. Police in California said the death was not suspicious and the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s office has confirmed her death. However, a cause of death has not been released.

Born Mercedes Grabowski from Canada, she entered the adult film industry in 2013. She appeared in more than 270 x-rated films since then.

She received a nomination for Female Performer of the Year in 2016, 2017 and the upcoming 2018 Awards, slated for this January.

She recently was trolled by cyberbullies after refusing to work with another performer who had done gay porn.

“Whichever (lady) performer is replacing me tomorrow for @EroticaXNews, you’re shooting with a guy who has shot gay porn, just to let cha know. BS is all I can say. Do agents really not care about who they’re representing? #ladirect I do my homework for my body,” she wrote on the third of December.

“NOT homophobic. Most girls don’t shoot with guys who have shot gay porn, for safety. That’s just how it is with me. I’m not putting my body at risk, I don’t know what they do in their private lives,” she wrote.

I don’t have anything to apologize for! Apologizing for taking extra steps to ensue that my body stays safe? Fuck you guys attacking me when none of my intentions were malicious. I fucking love the gay community! What the fuck ever! I CHOOSE who I have inside my body. No hate. https://t.co/7dSbq27K2F — August Ames (@AugustAmesxxx) December 4, 2017

“Choose who YOU want to work with”

“Don’t do anything that makes you feel uncomfortable”

“Share your thoughts” Hmm. Well, I did all three, and twitter took a dump on me🤷🏽‍♀️ — August Ames (@AugustAmesxxx) December 4, 2017

“A beautiful life is GONE because people like to use their ‘fan base’ to bully others because THEIR opinion doesn’t agree with YOURS,” wrote Charlie Sheen’s ex, Brett Rossi, on Twitter. “RIP to a sweet, kind, soul…I’m so sad & so angry. A life wasted simply because HER opinion didn’t mesh with YOURS.”

Added Anikka Albrite, “My heart is broken for my industry sister. People are cruel and depression is a bitch. Please be good to each other. #RIPAugust.”