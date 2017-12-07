News

Porn Star August Ames Found Dead at 23

Friends suspect suicide in her death.

August Ames, 23, was found dead of a suspected suicide. Police in California said the death was not suspicious and the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s office has confirmed her death. However, a cause of death has not been released.

Born Mercedes Grabowski from Canada, she entered the adult film industry in 2013. She appeared in more than 270 x-rated films since then.

She received a nomination for Female Performer of the Year in 2016, 2017 and the upcoming 2018 Awards, slated for this January.

She recently was trolled by cyberbullies after refusing to work with another performer who had done gay porn.

“Whichever (lady) performer is replacing me tomorrow for @EroticaXNews, you’re shooting with a guy who has shot gay porn, just to let cha know. BS is all I can say. Do agents really not care about who they’re representing? #ladirect I do my homework for my body,” she wrote on the third of December.

“NOT homophobic. Most girls don’t shoot with guys who have shot gay porn, for safety. That’s just how it is with me. I’m not putting my body at risk, I don’t know what they do in their private lives,” she wrote.

“A beautiful life is GONE because people like to use their ‘fan base’ to bully others because THEIR opinion doesn’t agree with YOURS,” wrote Charlie Sheen’s ex, Brett Rossi, on Twitter. “RIP to a sweet, kind, soul…I’m so sad & so angry. A life wasted simply because HER opinion didn’t mesh with YOURS.”

Added Anikka Albrite, “My heart is broken for my industry sister. People are cruel and depression is a bitch. Please be good to each other. #RIPAugust.”

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

26.4K
408
Fashion

Kylie Jenner Posts Seductive Lingerie Pic
25.6K
197
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian Posts Her Backside Coolin’ on the Beach
10.5K
News

Project Runway’s Wendy Pepper Has Died at 53
10.5K
61
Fashion

Whoops! Nicki Minaj Suffers Nip Slip at NYFW
10.5K
246
Fashion

Tinashe Goes Topless to Show Off New Hairstyle
10.5K
Fashion

Bella Thorne Bares it All for GQ: See the Video!
10.5K
5
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Surrogate Spotted!
10.5K
155
Exclusive

Serena Williams Shares First Photos of New Daughter
10.5K
146
Exclusive

It’s Official! Halle Berry Is Dating Someone!
10.5K
78
Fashion

Teyana Taylor Shows Off Body on Runway
10.5K
9
News

Amber Rose Hosts 3rd Annual Slut Walk
10.5K
62
News

Piers Morgan is the Worst: Puts Mariah Carey on the Spot Over Vegas Shootings as She Promotes Christmas Concerts
10.5K
159
Exclusive

Selena Gomez Had a Kidney Transplant!
10.5K
119
Exclusive

Scott Disick Dating Justin Bieber’s Ex, Sofia Richie
10.5K
2
News

Last photos of Hugh Hefner show Playboy mogul frail
10.5K
144
Exclusive

Danielle Bregoli Makes it on Billboard Chart with Single “These Heaux”
10.5K
151
Entertainment

Janet Jackson Performs Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
10.5K
206
Exclusive

Kylie Jenner Got a Tune Up on Her Face
10.5K
219
Fashion

Ciara Shows Off Her Stems in Stilettos
10.5K
140
Exclusive

Eniko Parrish Stands (Sort of) by Her Man Kevin Hart
10.5K
319
Exclusive

Beyoncé Flashes Her Undergarments at Diamond Ball with JAY-Z
10.5K
152
Fashion

Kim Kardashian Looks Like a Plastic Doll in Sheer Bodysuit
10.5K
185
Exclusive

Lady Gaga Reveals She Suffers From Fibromyalgia
To Top