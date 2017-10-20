Pink Says Christina Aguilera Swung at Her in the Club

Pink spills tea on the beef between her and Xtina.

The two singers had a falling out way back in 2001 over who would have more singing parts in the sing Lady Marmalade for the Moulin Rouge soundtrack with Lil Kim and Mya.

The two apparently had a scuffle at a club when the tensions were high, and Pink says Christina swung at her. “Actually, she swung at me in a club. Hilarious! I was like, ‘What’s happening right now? What’s happening?’”

“We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I’m an alpha, and she’s an alpha.” She went on saying that “You have to learn — women have to learn how to support each other. It’s not taught to each other in the playground.”

Now, however, she says the two are on good terms after making up on The Voice.