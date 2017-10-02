Piers Morgan is the Worst: Puts Mariah Carey on the Spot Over Vegas Shootings as She Promotes Christmas Concerts

Can he please just go away?

Mariah Carey was left in one extremely awkward position when she planned to talk about upcoming holiday shows she would be doing on Piers Morgan’s show. The singer was laid out on a sofa, perfectly positioned likely by several assistants with a big smile, ready to discuss her holiday plans. However, her smile quickly went sour as Piers immediately drove the conversation the unfolding tragedy in Las Vegas, where a shooter unleashed countless rounds on an unsuspecting crowd of concertgoers.

Watch below at this extremely uncomfortable interaction: