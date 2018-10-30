Pharrell Williams Sends Trump Cease & Desist Letter Over Use of “Happy” at Rally

2.8k SHARES Share Tweet

Trump has irked yet another musician by playing their music without permission during a rally or campaign, and this time it’s Pharrell Williams.

Pharrell Williams has sent Trump legal notice to stop using his music. Pharrell was not only mad that Trump used his music, but he also took major issue with Trump playing a song titled “Happy” just hours after the mass slaughter of innocent people at a synagogue.

His lawyer stated “On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged ‘nationalist,’ you played his song ‘Happy’ to a crowd at a political event in Indiana.”

This is not first time Trump has been in hot water over the use of unauthorized music at an event. The Rolling Stones, Adele, and many others have balked at his use of their tunes to hype his campaign, which they do not agree with politically.

We’re sure that Pharrell would object to Trump using his music at any time, but it was even more egregious that he used a “Happy” song on such a day.