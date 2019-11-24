Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Lock Lips Poolside

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber are hiding their budding relationship no longer after the two were spotted having a tongue-filled make-out sesh poolside in Miami this weekend.

The couple looked to REALLY be enjoying themselves as they cuddled up at a hotel pool together in the Miami sun. The were romantically whispering sweet nothings in one another’s ears as they hung out in their best pool clothes, Pete a pair of shorts and a tee and Kaia a tiny string bikini.

They were also caught smooching it up at a concert a few days previously, pretty much cementing that they are now official. Let’s wait and see if they go Instagram official or keep us waiting with baited breath.

Pete Davidson has had quite a list of famous ladies knocking on his door. His most newsworthy relationship was with Ariana Grande following her breakup with rapper Mac Miller, who overdosed and passed away. Davidson and Grande became engaged but broke up not long after Mac Miller’s death. Since then, the two have apparently moved on and worked on expanding their careers.

Model and actress Kaia Gerber, who is 8 years younger than her new 26-year-old SNL boo, is the daughter of famous supermodel Cindy Crawford.