Celebrities

Pete Davidson & Kaia Gerber Call It Quits

pete davidson kaia gerber

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber lost that loving feeling pretty quickly, ending their 3-month love affair.

Fans were closely watching how this new relationship was going to work out. It seems it was just a fling.

The 18-year-old model and the 26-year-old Saturday Night Live star were making waves, getting caught playing kissy face regularly while lounging around different places.

The rumors started swirling after Kaia was spotted on a solo trip with a few girlfriends this past weekend. However, no one was certain since Pete hadn’t been spotted since December coming out of Kaia’s New York City apartment.

He did appear in the Alexander Wang fashion campaign video that was released Jan. 12, but hasn’t commented on the breakup. He’s had a growing list of A-List celebrity exes, including Ariana Grande, actress Margaret Qualley, and actress Kate Beckinsale.

We have a feeling both of them will move on quickly and find a new flame without much trouble. After all, Pete Davidson is a highly successful a comedian, and Kaia Gerber is an up and coming model who is the doppelgänger daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford. They’ll be fine.

