News

People React to the Netflix Fyre Festival Documentary

Fyre Festival was a huge mess, so much so that it earned an entire Netflix documentary.

Remember that crappy Bahamian Fyre Festival that screwed people out of tons of money and left disaster in its wake? Welp, now there’s a whole Netflix documentary on the fiasco. In fact, there are two dueling documentaries, one on Netflix and the other on Hulu.

You may recall that Ja Rule was an organizer of the music festival along Billy McFarland. The luxury music festival charged huge ticket prices, but festival-goers arrived to tents and cheese sandwiches instead of the high-end experience promised. It was advertised as “an immersive music festival … two transformative weekends … on the boundaries of the impossible.” Big celebs had promoted the event, including Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski. Rumor has it that Kendall was even paid around $250k just to post the event on her Instagram.

With hours of the start of the festival, social media was abuzz with pictures of the conditions. People didn’t have places to stay and some had tents with few of the necessities promised. Instead of catered food, they were served cheese sandwiches. There were reportedly just 3 showers available alongside porta-potties for all the visitors. The artists pulled out just before the event after hearing about the madness, leaving only a local band to perform on the first night. IT WAS MESSY y’all. Some people even got stranded on the island.

The documentaries shed light on all the people who were hurt from the event, such as local workers for restaurants and business owners who got stiffed.

Many lawsuits are now in the works against the founders due to the damages, with one lawsuit alone asking for more than $100 million. In October 2018, McFarland was sentenced to 6 years in prison and had to forfeit $26 million.

The documentary gives countless first-hand stories of how the festival caused huge financial and emotional problems for many people involved, with some really sad and alarming stories.

Viewers have been reacting strongly to it since it went up:

Seriously, go check it out. It’s a shocker.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

2.9K
Photos

Courtney Stodden Shows Off her Curvier Figure
2.2K
Fashion

Gigi, Bella, Kendall, and More Sizzle on The Victoria’s Secret Runway
1.5K
News

Idris Elba Named Sexiest Man Alive
841
News

Ariana Grande Snaps Back at Pete Davidson, Drops Single “Thank You, Next”
771
News

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Drop $13 Million on New House
714
News

Angela Simmons’ Baby Daddy and Ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson Shot and Killed
692
News

Rebel Wilson Gets Dragged for Claiming to Be First Plus-Sized RomCom Actress
503
Fashion

Justin Bieber Shaved His Head and Fans Rejoiced
480
Fashion

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Show Off More Inspirational Halloween Costumes
461
News

Kanye West Spotted Out With North Having Daddy-Daughter Time
460
Entertainment

All Eyes Are on Anna Luther
457
News

Pharrell Williams Sends Trump Cease & Desist Letter Over Use of “Happy” at Rally
451
News

Caitlyn Jenner Gets Dragged for Trump Support Reversal
426
News

Cardi B Buys Her Mom a Dream Home in New York
426
Entertainment

Ariana Grande Delivers Video for “Thank You, Next” With Kris Jenner
421
Fashion

Blac Chyna Now Promoting Skin Bleaching Cream
415
News

Son of Wife Swap Contestant Charged With Murdering Mother and Little Brother
407
News

Kim Porter Found Dead in Home
402
News

New Video of Kim Kardashian and Ray J Leaks…and It’s Scandalous!
382
Entertainment

Mariah Carey Drops New Album “Caution”
368
Fashion

Blac Chyna’s Lash Business Suspended by State, Kylie Jenner Launches Own Lash Line
362
News

George H. W. Bush Has Passed Away
357
Fashion

Rihanna Turns Up the Heat in More Sexy Savage Lingerie
To Top