People React to the Netflix Fyre Festival Documentary

Fyre Festival was a huge mess, so much so that it earned an entire Netflix documentary.

Remember that crappy Bahamian Fyre Festival that screwed people out of tons of money and left disaster in its wake? Welp, now there’s a whole Netflix documentary on the fiasco. In fact, there are two dueling documentaries, one on Netflix and the other on Hulu.

You may recall that Ja Rule was an organizer of the music festival along Billy McFarland. The luxury music festival charged huge ticket prices, but festival-goers arrived to tents and cheese sandwiches instead of the high-end experience promised. It was advertised as “an immersive music festival … two transformative weekends … on the boundaries of the impossible.” Big celebs had promoted the event, including Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski. Rumor has it that Kendall was even paid around $250k just to post the event on her Instagram.

With hours of the start of the festival, social media was abuzz with pictures of the conditions. People didn’t have places to stay and some had tents with few of the necessities promised. Instead of catered food, they were served cheese sandwiches. There were reportedly just 3 showers available alongside porta-potties for all the visitors. The artists pulled out just before the event after hearing about the madness, leaving only a local band to perform on the first night. IT WAS MESSY y’all. Some people even got stranded on the island.

The documentaries shed light on all the people who were hurt from the event, such as local workers for restaurants and business owners who got stiffed.

Many lawsuits are now in the works against the founders due to the damages, with one lawsuit alone asking for more than $100 million. In October 2018, McFarland was sentenced to 6 years in prison and had to forfeit $26 million.

The documentary gives countless first-hand stories of how the festival caused huge financial and emotional problems for many people involved, with some really sad and alarming stories.

Viewers have been reacting strongly to it since it went up:

The Netflix #FyreFestival documentary neglected to address whether the cheese sandwich served was any good. — Todd Barry (@toddbarry) January 19, 2019

#FyreFestival I don't feel sorry for Billy McFarland, the marketing team, the rich kids, or the influencers who thought they were going to get everything for free. I feel bad for the Islanders who were not paid & who were overwhelmed at this disaster…still haven't recovered. pic.twitter.com/w5GRbhZlin — Rosie ❤️s ⚖️ (@rosebudblues10) January 19, 2019

Not gonna lie I literally choked up when the restaurant owner talked about having to pay out $50k to pay her employees because of what a scam the festival was #FyreFestival — Coffeesaddict ☕ (@coffeesaddicts) January 19, 2019

Whenever I think I'm fiscally irresponsible, I'm going to remind myself "well at least you're not Billy McFarland". #FyreFestival — kt kirch (@katiekirch) January 16, 2019

When you’re watch the bit in @Netflix’s #FyreFestival doc where Andy explains taking one for the team… pic.twitter.com/pKIgBO7rpc — 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁 𝗡𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗮 (@MattNavarra) January 18, 2019

Possibly the most baffling thing about Netflix's #FyreFestival doc was the rich kid that cut up other people's tents in that hell hole so that he "wouldn't have to have neighbours". — Catherine Dennehy (@TalkPiece) January 18, 2019

Seriously, go check it out. It’s a shocker.