People Hated Christina Aguilera’s Whitney Houston Tribute

Christina got ripped to shreds for this one.

Christina Aguilera sang a tribute to Whitney Houston at the American Music Awards. Some thought she nailed it, but many say it was a disaster.

Watch the clip below and decide if people were justified.

We thought it was pretty outstanding (minus her look). Others…not so much.

Flip for more of the most savage reactions:

At least some people showed her support:

