People Hated Christina Aguilera’s Whitney Houston Tribute

Christina got ripped to shreds for this one.

Christina Aguilera sang a tribute to Whitney Houston at the American Music Awards. Some thought she nailed it, but many say it was a disaster.

Watch the clip below and decide if people were justified.

We thought it was pretty outstanding (minus her look). Others…not so much.

That Whitney Houston tribute by Christina Aguilera is a no. — Melaninaire (@TypeLexi) November 21, 2017

I’ll love Christina Aguilera forever but her Whitney tribute stressed me the fuck out — caitie 🗽 (@caitdissociates) November 21, 2017

Holy moly. Watching Christina Aguilera butcher Whitney Houston's songs was honestly so awful. There is no doubt that she is an amazing vocalist, But damn something went very wrong… #RipWhitney — Lucia Kirstyn (@Ciaa_Lio) November 21, 2017

WHO FUCKIN AUTHORISED CHRISTINA AGUILERA'S ✌🏾 WHITNEY TRIBUTE✌🏾? .. WHO? — 🔜🔜 (@Nallie_SheTrap) November 21, 2017

Christina Aguilera's Whitney Houston Tribute at the 2017 AMAs pic.twitter.com/666J3zitRH — Dianna Gamill (@dngmil) November 21, 2017

What the hell did Christina Aguilera just do to a Whitney classic? What the hell sies — A known ngxaki (@MsZondi06) November 21, 2017

I love Christina Aguilera but her Whitney Houston tribute was fucking horrendous 🤭 — ChelseaDavies (@Chelss__Daviess) November 21, 2017

I just watched Christina Aguilera do the Whitney Houston cover. Oh my. pic.twitter.com/ut37BeEYwn — 💄LC (@redlipclass1c) November 21, 2017

At least some people showed her support: