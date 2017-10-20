People Are Concerned About Mariah Carey’s Mental Health After She Posts Weird Video

What’s up, Mariah?

Mariah Carey shot a bizarre, and frankly awkward, video in her home. The camera followed Mariah as she oddly ran from one room to the next, staying in one place for no more than a minute at a time. She was supposedly recording a promotion for her new song, ‘The Star,’ but her behavior was way more distracting.

The video was immediately removed from her social media after the live stream ended, but not fast enough for it to be grabbed.