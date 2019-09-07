Paris Jackson Shades 50 Cent After He Claims Chris Brown Tops MJ

Paris Jackson called out 50 Cent with some sage advice to fall back after her implied in an Instagram post that Chris Brown is a better performer than her late dad, Michael Jackson.

It all started when Fif posted a video of Chris Brown backflipping onto stage for a performance, with the caption “👀All I’m saying is I never seen MJ come out like this 🤷🏽‍♂️.”

Paris Hilton apparently took offense to the comparison, which she seemed to take as Fiddy saying Chris Brown is better than her father. She shot back, writing, “superbowl 1993. true legends don’t need to exert outrageous amounts of energy just to grasp your attention. stillness, my friend. stillness. more power in stillness than you can probably understand.” She was sure to remind him that neither he nor Chris has ever headlined at the Super Bowl.

It’s also surprising given 50 Cent’s age that he can’t remember some of the iconic and outrageous stunts pulled by Michael Jackson during his years of tours. Paris did make sure to let Chris know that her clapback wasn’t aimed at him, but was out of respect for her father’s legend as the King of Pop. She added: “and i say this with zero shade to chris i love him dearly. this is just for you 50.”

Anyway, check out Michael’s performance at the Super Bowl below: