Celebrities

Paris Hilton Says She’s Not Who You Think She Is: So Who Is She?

paris hilton

Paris Hilton is making waves saying she’s been “playing a character” her entire career…and she’s not at all who you think she is. So who is she?!

Paris Hilton is coming clean in a new documentary titled “This Is Paris,” where she says she will show everyone the “real” Paris Hilton.

The reality star and hotel heiress says her persona on “The Simple Life” – you know, the one where she was ditzy, conceited, and everything was “hot” – was all a made up character. She says it frustrated her that people were perceiving her as such when in reality, she says it was quite the opposite.

Now, she will let people see the real her in her new YouTube film. Of the project, she said, “In this film I discuss things I’ve never discussed before. I hope that people are going to see who I truly am.”

Of the project, she said she had to win over creative partners who had the same perception of her as everyone else. Director Alexandra Dean was hesitant to partner up with her, thinking they were dealing with “that original influencer who had brought that influencer world upon us.” Dean said after working with Paris, “I completely did a 180.”

So while we all thought we knew who Paris was, we’ll have to check out her project to see if public perception was wrong.

This would definitely be the first in any serious kind of content Paris shares with the world, so it may be interesting to watch and see if she indeed was acting all along or if this is just an attempt to change her public persona that will crash and burn. In the meantime, you can check out Paris as she teaches her viewers how to make delicious Lasagna on her channel:

