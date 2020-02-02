Celebrities

Pamela Anderson Separates From Husband After Just 12 Days!

pamela anderson

Not even out of the literal honeymoon yet, Pamela Anderson seems to be having second thoughts about her very recent marriage to Jon Peters, as the two have separated after only just 12 days of marriage.

They say the honeymoon period doesn’t last forever, but it came to a screeching halt just 12 days after Pamela Anderson tied the knot. Anderson had married movie producer Jon Peters in a ceremony but not yet solidified the nuptials with a marriage license. In a statement, Anderson said they were taking ‘some time apart to re-evaluate what [they] want from life and from one another.’

‘Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy,’ she added.

The ceremony went down on January 20th in Malibu, and Anderson’s sons were in attendance.

This wasn’t a whirlwind marriage though, as the two have a romantic history going back 30 years. He even asked her to marry him in the 80s, but she turned him down.

