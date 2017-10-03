Pakistani Model Qandeel Baloch Murdered in ‘Honor Killing’ by Her Own Brother

A social media model dubbed the Kim Kardashian of Pakistan has been killed in a reported honor killing at the hands of her own brother.

The brother of slain Pakistani model Qandeel Baloch on Sunday confessed to strangling her to death for “family honor” because she posted “shameful” pictures on Facebook.

Baloch, who had become a social media celebrity in recent months, stirred controversy by posting pictures online taken with a prominent Muslim cleric. She was found dead on Saturday at her family home in the central city of Multan.

Police arrested her brother, Waseem Azeem, and presented him before the media in Multan, where he confessed to killing her. He said people had taunted him over the photos and that he found the social embarrassment unbearable.

“I was determined either to kill myself or kill her,” Azeem told The Associated Press as he was being led away.

[Via CBS News]