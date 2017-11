This is surprising.

Britney Spears has been dabbling in the art world and getting in touch with her creative side on paper. A painting sold to Robin Leach (yes, THAT Robin Leach) for $10k at an auction recently. Here’s the lovely painting he splurged on:

It’s #RobinLeach, who just auctioned this @britneyspears piece to … himself! Yes! Great $10k moment #VegasCares @venetianvegas A post shared by John Katsilometes (@johnnykats1) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:47pm PST

Not quite sure Brit understands how to use watercolors, but hey. It’s a good investment if you don’t have a kid around to make you finger paintings.