P. Diddy to Give Howard University Commencement Speech

P. Diddy…Puff Daddy..whatever he is going by now, will be giving the commencement speech to this year’s Howard University graduates.

According to NY Daily News:

Entertainer and entrepreneur Sean Combs will deliver Howard University’s commencement speech this year in Washington.

The school announced Tuesday that Combs will be among five people who will receive honorary degrees as trailblazers in their fields.

Combs was a Howard student in the late 1980s. He will receive an honorary doctorate in the humanities. He went on to create his Puff Daddy persona and built his own business and brand. Last year he launched an all-music TV channel, Revolt, aiming to create the ESPN of music. It airs in about 20 million U.S. homes.