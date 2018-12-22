News

Orlando Brown Can’t Remember His Children’s Names on Dr. Phil Show

Orlando Brown stopped by the Dr. Phil Show and things got…well, just watch.

Orlando, former star of That’s So Raven, made an appearance on the Dr. Phil Show, where Dr. Phil quizzed him on things like his children’s names and ages during an attempted intervention. While Brown only has 4 children (that he knows about, he said with a chuckle), he wasn’t able to say all their names and ages. Dr. Phil seemed disgusted as Brown failed to recall even the most basic information about his children.

This wasn’t the only troubling part of his interview. To begin with, he sported some snake eye contacts.

He also told Dr. Phil his name was Blanket and that Michael Jackson is his father.

Orlando has a long history of drug abuse, mental illness, and legal trouble. Dr. Phil brought him on the show to expose the troubling state the actor is in and offer him help. He’s been to treatment before, but ended up back in his patterns of drug abuse and bad behavior. We hope that this time, he can get help that will be lasting, because this right here is messy.

While a serious matter, Twitter was there to give insight. Jump to the next page to see what people had to say about the interview:

Pages: 1 2

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

3.7K
News

Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched Trying to Steal Syrian Woman’s Children
2.5K
Photos

Courtney Stodden Shows Off her Curvier Figure
2.1K
News

Jersey Shore’s JWoww Files for Divorce
1.9K
Fashion

Gigi, Bella, Kendall, and More Sizzle on The Victoria’s Secret Runway
1.6K
News

Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton Coupled Up
1.3K
News

Idris Elba Named Sexiest Man Alive
580
News

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Drop $13 Million on New House
575
News

Rebel Wilson Gets Dragged for Claiming to Be First Plus-Sized RomCom Actress
556
News

Angela Simmons’ Baby Daddy and Ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson Shot and Killed
434
News

Lana Del Ray and Azealia Banks Beef on Twitter
417
Exclusive

Selena Gomez Reportedly Enters Mental Hospital for Breakdown
402
News

Ariana Grande Snaps Back at Pete Davidson, Drops Single “Thank You, Next”
383
Entertainment

Ciara and Missy Elliot: See Their Off the Hook Performance at the 2018 AMAs
362
Interviews

A$AP Rocky Talks Orgies
355
Fashion

Justin Bieber Shaved His Head and Fans Rejoiced
347
Fashion

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Show Off More Inspirational Halloween Costumes
342
News

Caitlyn Jenner Gets Dragged for Trump Support Reversal
340
Entertainment

All Eyes Are on Anna Luther
338
News

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Break Up
334
News

Kehlani Reveals She’s Pregnant! See the Pics
330
News

Pharrell Williams Sends Trump Cease & Desist Letter Over Use of “Happy” at Rally
311
News

Kanye West Spotted Out With North Having Daddy-Daughter Time
311
News

Son of Wife Swap Contestant Charged With Murdering Mother and Little Brother
To Top