One Direction’s Liam Payne Welcomes Baby Boy With Girlfriend Cheryl

The 1D family is growing!

One Direction band member Liam Payne welcomed a baby boy with his girlfriend Cheryl. Cheryl shared a snap of Liam with their new arrival:

The baby was born Wednesday, March 22, and weighed 7 lbs., 9 oz. Liam wrote: “We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival.”

Congrats to the couple on the new arrival!

