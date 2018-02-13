News

Omarosa is Dropping White House Tea

She got fired, and now she’s spilling the beans.

Omarosa Manigault-Newman, the former Office of Public Liaison communications director, is currently back in the Big Brother house, and she is continuing to dish tea about her time in the White House.

“As bad as Trump is, you’d be worried about Pence,” she said to a group including E! correspondent Ross Mathews and Marissa Jaret Winokur, the star of Broadway’s “Hairspray.”

“We would be begging for the days of Trump back if Pence became president. I’m Christian. I love Jesus. But he thinks Jesus is telling him to say things. I’m like, ‘Jesus isn’t saying that.’ It’s scary.”

She also warned of his increasingly worrying immigration plans, saying, “The roundup plan is getting more and more aggressive.”

Omarosa gained fame after appearing on Trump’s Apprentice show. She was hired by Trump after he took office. White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah responded to her earlier comments about Trump’s tweets “haunting” her, saying, “Omarosa was fired three times on ‘The Apprentice.’ And this was the fourth time we let her go,” he told reporters at a White House press briefing Thursday. “She had limited contact with the President while here. She has no contact now.”

