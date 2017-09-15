Breaking News

Oh Britney. Single Again.

Britney can’t win when it comes to love.

Via RadarOnline:

Britney Spears and her legal assistant boyfriend, David Lucado, have broken up, according to X17Online.

The “Toxic” crooner has been busy with her Las Vegas residency, which could have played a role in the couple’s ultimate demise. A source told x17 the duo allegedly broke up “a while ago,” but the singer has been “focusing on her boys after the break up.”

Although the couple’s breakup is said to have been amicable, Spears reportedly has been focusing all of her time on her children and her concerts. She hasn’t released an official statement about the reason behind the split.

The “Hit Me Baby One More Time” singer tweeted a picture of herself with her sons, giving a shout out to the newly arrived summer, but noticeably absent from the family snapshot was Lucado.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

6 Comments

6 Comments

  1. Shaina

    September 15, 2017 at 1:11 am

    Wonderful work! This is the type of info that should be shared around the net. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my website . Thanks =)

  2. commercial overhead door

    August 23, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    I am continuously searching online for tips that can aid me. Thank you!

  3. Harrison

    August 22, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    The other day, while I was at work, my sister stole my iPad and tested to see if it can survive a 25 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!

  4. www.gmail.com

    August 21, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    You’re absolutely right! I liked looking through this info and I will get back for more as quick as possible. My website is on the subject of google mail, you can look if you are interested in this.

  5. how can i attract women

    August 18, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    You are certainly correct, I’d really like to find out new info on that subject! I’m as well fascinated by how to attract a new woman because I believe it’s very unique in these days. Keep it up!

  6. Joelle

    August 16, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    Hi, i think that i saw you visited my web site thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to improve my site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Popular

1.7M
6
Daily Dose

Daily Dose of RX: Road Rage Gone Hilariously Wrong
1.7M
Style

Kathy Griffin Just Shaved Her Head – Find Out Why!
1.6M
8
Breaking News

Bobby Valentino Responds to Being Blasted by Transgender!
1.2M
1
Breaking News

Is Carmelo Looking for a Reconciliation With Lala? See What He Just Posted!
1.1M
8
Breaking News

Is “Hot Mugshot Guy” Jeremy Meeks Using Heiress Chloe Green for Her Money?
1.0M
Breaking News

Bobby Valentino Admits It’s Him in Video but He Didn’t Know She Was Transgender
9.2K
Breaking News

Aaron Carter Breaks Down in Tears Again in New Interview
8.6K
3
Breaking News

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Adorable Photo of Her Kids
7.9K
Breaking News

Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Cakes in Mirror
7.9K
1
Style

Kris Jenner Shows Off Bikini Body in Sexy Selfie
7.4K
10
Style

Beyoncé’s Body is Insane Just Two Months After Giving Birth to Twins
7.1K
5
Breaking News

Joseline Hernandez Goes Topless on New Single Cover
7.1K
4
Breaking News

Blac Chyna’s (ex) Boo Ferrari Negotiating to Join Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
6.8K
2
Breaking News

Transgender Woman From Video Now Claims Bobby Valentino Assaulted Her!
6.5K
10
Style

Ariel Winter Lets the Girls Loose With No Bra
6.5K
2
Breaking News

Aaron Carter Announces He is Bisexual, Breaks Up With Girlfriend
6.5K
Style

Amber Rose Flaunts Her Lingerie for ‘Bae’ (and Everyone Else)
6.5K
6
Breaking News

Does Blac Chyna Already Have a New Man?!
6.5K
Breaking News

Drake and Nicki Minaj Rumored to Be Dating, and Rihanna is Not Happy
6.4K
1
Style

Teen Mom Farrah Abraham Shows Off All Her Plastic Parts in Sheer Outfit
6.1K
7
Style

Blac Chyna: New Hair and Sideboob
6.1K
3
Style

Kylie Jenner’s Chest Keeps Growing!
6.0K
Style

Ariel Winter Shows Off Her Front Side and Backside in Itty Bitty Black Bikini
To Top