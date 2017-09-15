Oh Britney. Single Again.

Britney can’t win when it comes to love.
Britney Spears and her legal assistant boyfriend, David Lucado, have broken up, according to X17Online.
The “Toxic” crooner has been busy with her Las Vegas residency, which could have played a role in the couple’s ultimate demise. A source told x17 the duo allegedly broke up “a while ago,” but the singer has been “focusing on her boys after the break up.”
Although the couple’s breakup is said to have been amicable, Spears reportedly has been focusing all of her time on her children and her concerts. She hasn’t released an official statement about the reason behind the split.
The “Hit Me Baby One More Time” singer tweeted a picture of herself with her sons, giving a shout out to the newly arrived summer, but noticeably absent from the family snapshot was Lucado.
