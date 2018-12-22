News

Offset and Cardi B Spotted Together Riding Jet-skis in Puerto Rico

Cardi B and Offset may be getting back together after the two were spotted enjoying time together in Puerto Rico.

Offset has been in the doghouse for weeks after getting caught trying to organize a threesome.

She posted a lengthy video explaining their breakup, saying they had grown out of love. However, just after, rumors swirled about his infidelity leading to the breakup.

Cardi announced her return to singledom shortly after screenshots of his texts and him Facetiming them hit the web.

He has since made several public attempts to win her back, including interrupting her concert to ask her to him back. Until now, she seemed to be keeping a wall between them. Still, the two share a newborn daughter, Kulture, so she couldn’t completely cut him off, giving him more time to try to woo her back as they focused on co-parenting.

Now, it seems Cardi may be willing to work things out with and the Migos rapper. They were spotted riding a jet-ski together in Puerto Rico, so clearly things are moving in a positive direction for them.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

3.7K
News

Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched Trying to Steal Syrian Woman’s Children
2.5K
Photos

Courtney Stodden Shows Off her Curvier Figure
2.1K
News

Jersey Shore’s JWoww Files for Divorce
1.9K
Fashion

Gigi, Bella, Kendall, and More Sizzle on The Victoria’s Secret Runway
1.6K
News

Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton Coupled Up
1.3K
News

Idris Elba Named Sexiest Man Alive
580
News

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Drop $13 Million on New House
575
News

Rebel Wilson Gets Dragged for Claiming to Be First Plus-Sized RomCom Actress
556
News

Angela Simmons’ Baby Daddy and Ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson Shot and Killed
434
News

Lana Del Ray and Azealia Banks Beef on Twitter
417
Exclusive

Selena Gomez Reportedly Enters Mental Hospital for Breakdown
402
News

Ariana Grande Snaps Back at Pete Davidson, Drops Single “Thank You, Next”
383
Entertainment

Ciara and Missy Elliot: See Their Off the Hook Performance at the 2018 AMAs
362
Interviews

A$AP Rocky Talks Orgies
355
Fashion

Justin Bieber Shaved His Head and Fans Rejoiced
347
Fashion

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Show Off More Inspirational Halloween Costumes
342
News

Caitlyn Jenner Gets Dragged for Trump Support Reversal
340
Entertainment

All Eyes Are on Anna Luther
338
News

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Break Up
334
News

Kehlani Reveals She’s Pregnant! See the Pics
330
News

Pharrell Williams Sends Trump Cease & Desist Letter Over Use of “Happy” at Rally
311
News

Kanye West Spotted Out With North Having Daddy-Daughter Time
311
News

Son of Wife Swap Contestant Charged With Murdering Mother and Little Brother
To Top