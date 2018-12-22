Offset and Cardi B Spotted Together Riding Jet-skis in Puerto Rico

2.2k SHARES Share Tweet

Cardi B and Offset may be getting back together after the two were spotted enjoying time together in Puerto Rico.

Offset has been in the doghouse for weeks after getting caught trying to organize a threesome.

She posted a lengthy video explaining their breakup, saying they had grown out of love. However, just after, rumors swirled about his infidelity leading to the breakup.

Cardi announced her return to singledom shortly after screenshots of his texts and him Facetiming them hit the web.

He has since made several public attempts to win her back, including interrupting her concert to ask her to him back. Until now, she seemed to be keeping a wall between them. Still, the two share a newborn daughter, Kulture, so she couldn’t completely cut him off, giving him more time to try to woo her back as they focused on co-parenting.

Now, it seems Cardi may be willing to work things out with and the Migos rapper. They were spotted riding a jet-ski together in Puerto Rico, so clearly things are moving in a positive direction for them.