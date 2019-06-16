OJ Simpson Joins Twitter to ‘Set the Record Straight’

OJ Simpson has finally entered the social media world with a brand new Twitter account. He posted a brief video to let people know it was really him and that he had ‘a little gettin’ even to do.’

OJ Simpson, aka The Juiceman, 71, is free after spending years in jail for the October 2017 for robbery and kidnapping over sports memorabilia he wanted to steal back from a Las Vegas hotel room. However, his real infamy comes from his acquittal in the 1994 murder of his wife and her friend. The former NFL star was the prime suspect, but his lawyers were able to cast doubt through shady police and investigation practices with the slogan “If the glove doesn’t fit, you must acquit.” Brown and Goldman’s relatives have long fought the outcome, receiving little despite a $33.5 million wrongful death lawsuit against Simpson.

Now, he says he’s “got some things to straighten out,” and he will be posting his thoughts on “just about everything.” This should be interesting, indeed.

Simpson confirmed the account according to the Associated Press, saying it “will be a lot of fun”. Twitter has not verified the account. He joined just days after the anniversary of Brown and Goldman’s deaths.

The reactions were plenty, and Twitter did not miss the opportunity to burn Simpson in the comments.

