O.J. Simpson Gets Parole!

Oh, snap.

O.J. “The Juice” Simpson is going to be a free man soon. He will walk free in October after he was granted parole today. The former NFL star had been in prison for over 8 years for the armed heist of memorabilia dealers in Vegas. Interestingly, the case was complicated by the fact that the memorabilia he was taking from them happened to be his old stuff, though they had legally obtained the items.

“I’ve spent nine years making no excuses about anything. I am sorry that things turned out the way they did,” Simpson said in his closing remarks during the hearing. “I had no intent to commit a crime. … I’ve done my time. I’d just like to get back to my family and friends — believe it or not, I do have some real friends — and I tried to be helpful to everybody.”

For those who live under a rock, O.J. was captured fleeing with a subsequent police chase in a white Ford Bronco that stunned the nation decades ago. He had been accused of murdering his wife, Nicole Brown, and her alleged lover. He was acquitted of the crime by lawyer Johnny Cochran (If the glove does not fit, you must acquit!) and the nation was divided over whether he did it or not. Allegations of police misconduct heavily contributed to his acquittal. He nearly released a book titled “If I did it” that allegedly laid out the murder, but it was pulled just before it hit shelves. Among his comments, he said at the parole hearing that “I’m pretty much a guy who’s always gotten along with everybody,” he said. “… I’ve basically spent a conflict-free life.” Well, there you have it.