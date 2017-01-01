Nicki Minaj’s Brother Found GUILTY of Child Rape

He is likely going away for a loooooong time.

Jelani Maraj, Nicki Minaj’s brother, was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child today in Long Island court. He had been accused of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter, and a jury found there was plenty of believable evidence to confirm the charges. There was talk that Nicki Minaj was going to testify for her brother, but it never materialized.

He faces 25 to life and will be sentenced on December 14th. Nicki has yet to comment.