Nicki Minaj’s Boyfriend Gets Her Name “Onika” Tattooed on His Neck

Nicki Minaj, aka Onika, is letting everybody know who she has cuffed after showing off her boyfriend’s new neck tattoo.

Nicki and her new boyfriend have faced a good deal of criticism after his identify went public due to his checkered past.

None of it is phasing Nicki, however. She posted a video of her man’s new neck tattoo, which features her real name, Onika. It is pretty sizable, too.

Her boyfriend, Kenneth Petty, got dragged for having spent time in prison for manslaughter and is a sex offender.

Hopefully he won’t have to cover this one up should they break up. Her last boyfriend, Safaree, had his large Nicki tattoo covered up after their messy breakup. Not only is it big, it’s his very first one!

Nicki’s fans had a lot to say about the tattoo:

