Nicki Minaj Wants Marriage and Babies With New Boyfriend

Nicki Minaj is going from 0 to married with her new boo!

In another round of quickly developing celebrity relationships, Nicki Minaj is ready for marriage and babies with her new boo. While the two have only been dating for a few months, they knew one another when they were teenagers. They linked back up and have been inseparable every since.

Not everyone is feeling him. Kenneth Petty, Nicki’s new man, has a criminal history that got aired out once people learned who he was. Nicki seems to be okay with it. He was convicted of attempted rape when he was 16, though Nicki feels it isn’t a big deal because she claims he was dating the girl and the mom went after him. Still, there are other questionable criminal incidents in his past, including a stint in jail for manslaughter where he spent 7 years behind bars.

Nicki was recently linked to F1 facer Lewis Hamilton, but it seems that fizzled or was merely a publicity stunt. She hasn’t claimed any new relationships since she and Meek Mill ended their long-term relationship until now.