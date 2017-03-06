Style

Nicki Minaj Puts Her Lady Bits on Full Display at Paris Fashion Week

By
Posted on

A bit nippy out, yea?

Nicki Minaj pulled a Lil’ Kim and let one of her girls hang out in all its glory at Paris Fashion Week. Good look or nah?

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Latest

To Top