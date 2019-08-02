Nicki Minaj May Be Married! Get the Scoop on Her Name Change

Hype is building around Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty’s rumored nuptials, and they might already have tied the knot.

No one but Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty know for sure what the status of their relationship is, but it’s looking more and more like the are either planning to get hitched in the very near future, or they already did.

Let’s check out the receipts, shall we?

First and foremost, the most obvious: The couple officially got their marriage license at the Beverly Hills Courthouse on Monday. We can say with certainty that a wedding is happening based on this, but they have been super tight-lipped about when or where it might go down. Can’t be too long, though, as the license is only good for 90 days.

On her Beats1 show in March, the rapper called him her husband. “Every night when I get out of the shower, my husband takes this really good lotion that we just bought and he massages my feet and rubs them,” the rapper said. “He rubs each toe individually, and the heel and the ball of my foot—he does it all.” We can see how she’d want to keep him around.

She also has been openly vocal about some of aspects of their relationship, telling one fan who asked about how many times they have sex that it’s “3-4 on average” per night. She’s been referencing marriage to Petty since going public with their relationship status late last year, writing, “He want me to be his wife- his MISSIS like SIPPI NOW.”

Regardless of how fans might feel about Petty, Nicki has been making it very clear he isn’t going anywhere. She’s known him since they were young, and She talked about their closeness as not just lovers, but friends. “He’s like the male version of my bff TT,” Minaj wrote in a follow-up tweet, explaining that their relationship goes far back. “They both can make me calm with one look, hug, word. I tell them both all the time. My peace. Cuz they knew me since I was a kid so they understand me in a diff way I guess. Him & TT used to hate each other when we was younger tho lol.”

“I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness,” the 36-year-old has said of her relationship with Petty. “It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”

Based on the license info, she may also be planning to officially change her name by adding a hyphen. Her new married name would be Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty.

Nicki has faced a lot of criticism over her relationship with Petty. Critics have targeted his criminal past, though Nicki has largely ignored it, keeping her relationship status private. Petty is a registered sex offender in New York after being convicted of rape, and he spent several years in prison. To the critics, she said, “Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

While we can’t yet confirm if the two have officially gotten hitched yet, we’ll be watching closely and updating you with any new developments.