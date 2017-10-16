Nicki Minaj Looks Incredible on Cover of NY Times Style

Nicki Minaj takes on a professional look in new photos.

This is a different kind of look for Nicki Minaj. She goes sexy but covered in a new shoot for New York Times Style Magazine. She graces one of six covers for October’s ‘22 Greats‘ features.

Nicki discussed her current work and how it is leading her down a path of self-awareness, saying “I know who I am. I am getting Nicki Minaj figured out with this album and I’m loving her.”

She also discusses her biggest influences: Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, and Foxy Brown, saying “they’ve influenced me so much.” She even talks about questioning herself, showing a humbleness like she’s just one of us, saying “I’ve had those times. I’ve had those years where I’m just like, ‘Am I good enough?’ We feel ya, Nicki.