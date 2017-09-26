Nicki Minaj Goes Red Hot for BBMAs

She’s on fire!
Nicki Minaj is always on a quest to outdo herself. She posted pics of her look for this year’s Billboard Music Award show, which goes down this Sunday. These pics are presumably for a rehearsal, and she gave us a taste of how she will be tearing up the stage.
