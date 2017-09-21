Music Nicki Minaj as a Dominatrix in New Video “Only” ft. Drake and Chris Brown Share Tweet Share Share Email Comments Never one to be shy, Nicki Minaj takes on the role of a sexy dominatrix in her new S&M themed video featuring Drake and Chris Brown. Related Items:Chris brown, dominatrix, Drake, new music, nicki minaj, only Share Tweet Share Share Email Recommended for you Whoops! Nicki Minaj Suffers Nip Slip at NYFW Fergie and Nicki Minaj Collab on “You Already Know” Taylor Swift Releases New Song “Look What You Made Me Do” 2 Comments 2 Comments Ellsworth September 21, 2017 at 2:09 am An interesting discussion is worth comment. I believe that you really should write additional on this subject, it might not be a taboo topic but commonly individuals aren’t enough to speak on such topics. To the subsequent. Cheers Roma September 17, 2017 at 9:26 pm I appreciate, cause I found just what I used to be having a look for. You’ve ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published.Comment Name Email Website
Ellsworth
September 21, 2017 at 2:09 am
An interesting discussion is worth comment. I believe that you really should write additional on this subject, it might not be a taboo topic but commonly individuals aren't enough to speak on such topics. To the subsequent. Cheers
Roma
September 17, 2017 at 9:26 pm
I appreciate, cause I found just what I used to be having a look for. You've ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye