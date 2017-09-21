Music

Nicki Minaj as a Dominatrix in New Video “Only” ft. Drake and Chris Brown

    imageNever one to be shy, Nicki Minaj takes on the role of a sexy dominatrix in her new S&M themed video featuring Drake and Chris Brown.

  1. Ellsworth

    September 21, 2017 at 2:09 am

    An interesting discussion is worth comment. I believe that you really should write additional on this subject, it might not be a taboo topic but commonly individuals aren’t enough to speak on such topics. To the subsequent. Cheers

  2. Roma

    September 17, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    I appreciate, cause I found just what I used to be having a look for. You’ve ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye

