Fashion

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Brawl at NYFW

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B got into huge fight at New York Fashion Week, and shoes went flying.

If you thought Cardi B would keep her composure at a fancy NYFW party at the Plaza Hotel, well, you were wrong.

Cardi B apparently got fed up with Nicki’s low-key shade, and she let her have it when the two crossed paths at the Harper’s Bazaar party.

Cardi threw a shoe at Nicki, and Nicki tried her best to come out unscathed, but Cardi left shoeless and with a big bump on her forehead.

She posted to Instagram not long after giving her reasoning for losing her cool.

<img src=“Screen-Shot-2018-09-08-at-11.29.47-AM.png” alt=“Cardi B” title=“Cardi B”>

Nicki seemed unbothered shortly after:

The Internet went into hysterics over the fight with no chill:

Even Azealia Banks put her two cents in, as you all know she lives for the drama (at least this time it wasn’t her!):

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

3.2K
News

Tyson Beckford Drags Kim Kardashian’s Lopsided Hips
2.4K
News

Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized for Drug Overdose
1.5K
News

Destiny’s Child Member Michelle Williams Has Checked into Mental Hospital
721
News

Justin Bieber Engaged to Hailey Baldwin
671
News

Britney Spears Suffers Nip Slip for 2 Minutes While Performing
653
News

Is Beyoncé Pregnant With Baby #4?
639
News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Expecting Baby #4 Based on This Video
576
News

Kylie Jenner Says She Removed All Her Lip Fillers
516
News

Heather Locklear to Receive Ongoing Substance Abuse and Mental Health Treatment
477
News

Cheryl and Liam Payne Break Up!
439
News

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz Attacked by His Baby Mama Jen
409
Photos

What Happened to Blac Chyna’s Butt?
406
Entertainment

Ciara Drops New “Level Up” Video
365
News

Iggy Azalea Confirms She Has a New Man…But Who Is It?
341
Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Gets Dragged for Her Butt at VMA Awards
299
News

Chrissy Teigen Live Tweets as She Flees Earthquake Danger in Bali With John Legend and Their Children
289
News

Khloe Kardashian Gets Dragged for Her Giant Duck Lips
284
News

Demi Lovato Writes Message to Fans After Her Overdose
280
News

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Expecting Second Child
274
News

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Engaged?!
258
News

Azealia Banks Comes for Beyoncé
245
News

Beyoncé Shares Shocking News About Her Heritage
182
Fashion

Kim Kardashian Gets Glowing Necklace Implanted
To Top