Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Brawl at NYFW

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B got into huge fight at New York Fashion Week, and shoes went flying.

If you thought Cardi B would keep her composure at a fancy NYFW party at the Plaza Hotel, well, you were wrong.

Cardi B apparently got fed up with Nicki’s low-key shade, and she let her have it when the two crossed paths at the Harper’s Bazaar party.

Cardi threw a shoe at Nicki, and Nicki tried her best to come out unscathed, but Cardi left shoeless and with a big bump on her forehead.

She posted to Instagram not long after giving her reasoning for losing her cool.

Full Video of Cardi B & Nicki Minaj fighting at New York Fashion week. Cardi B: “B*tch come here!” Nicki Minaj – “I’m staying right here.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/y9RbiKxH3I — JAGS (@EtniesJags) September 8, 2018

Nicki seemed unbothered shortly after:

Nicki after Cardi tried to fight her and got escorted out😂 pic.twitter.com/yCkyqeLvLY — Nicki Minaj News (@NickiReignsCom) September 8, 2018

The Internet went into hysterics over the fight with no chill:

How Nicki Minaj is sleeping tonight, knowing that Cardi B tried it & has to sleep with an ice pack on her forehead. pic.twitter.com/9dlYzgpWnJ — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) September 8, 2018

Nicki in that corner when Cardi walked up to fight her pic.twitter.com/HVWYjiD97K — c (@chuuzus) September 8, 2018

Even Azealia Banks put her two cents in, as you all know she lives for the drama (at least this time it wasn’t her!):