Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Brawl at NYFW

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B got into huge fight at New York Fashion Week, and shoes went flying.
If you thought Cardi B would keep her composure at a fancy NYFW party at the Plaza Hotel, well, you were wrong.
Cardi B apparently got fed up with Nicki’s low-key shade, and she let her have it when the two crossed paths at the Harper’s Bazaar party.
Cardi threw a shoe at Nicki, and Nicki tried her best to come out unscathed, but Cardi left shoeless and with a big bump on her forehead.
She posted to Instagram not long after giving her reasoning for losing her cool.
Full Video of Cardi B & Nicki Minaj fighting at New York Fashion week.
Cardi B: “B*tch come here!”
Nicki Minaj – “I’m staying right here.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/y9RbiKxH3I
Nicki seemed unbothered shortly after:
Nicki after Cardi tried to fight her and got escorted out😂 pic.twitter.com/yCkyqeLvLY
The Internet went into hysterics over the fight with no chill:
How Nicki Minaj is sleeping tonight, knowing that Cardi B tried it & has to sleep with an ice pack on her forehead. pic.twitter.com/9dlYzgpWnJ
Nicki in that corner when Cardi walked up to fight her pic.twitter.com/HVWYjiD97K
Even Azealia Banks put her two cents in, as you all know she lives for the drama (at least this time it wasn’t her!):
Azealia Banks reacts to the Cardi B VS. Nicki Minaj altercation at #NYFW. pic.twitter.com/bvagtMqJCz
