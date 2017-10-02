Nick Jonas Dumped Kendall Jenner Because She Was Annoying

Nick Jonas and Kendall Jenner has reportedly been dating, but Nick decided to duck out of the relationship after only a few dates because he just wasnt feeling it. According to New York Daily News, “They hung out in Vegas and then hung out one or two other times. He thinks she’s hot, but he thought she was a little annoying and just not his type. He didn’t really want anything to do with it, but Kendall was definitely interested in dating him,” added our gossip. “She’s hoping he’ll ask her out again, but he won’t.”

Well we can’t say we’re all that surprised. Kendall seems to be a bit on the boring side.