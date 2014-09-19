Nick Cannon Becomes Amber Rose’s New Manager

At first it sounded like a vanity client … Nick repping a former stripper who became famous for dating Kanye and getting pregnant by Wiz.

Turns out — with Nick’s help — Amber is now the real deal. We’ve learned her TV deal is a fashion show — not a bash-this-woman type show … it’s more about female empowerment.

As for the book deal … we know it’s inked but don’t know the story line. Hopefully it’s a coffee table book and not a memoir.

Via TMZ