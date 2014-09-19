Nick Cannon Becomes Amber Rose’s New Manager

-
After freeing himself from Mariah, looks like Nick Cannon is ready to jump back into his career full-time. What better way than to jump start it by being Amber Rose’s manager? Baby, let me be your manager.
-
Nick Cannon is banking on Amber Rose in a big way … because we found out he’s already wheeled and dealed her way into a television series and a book deal.
At first it sounded like a vanity client … Nick repping a former stripper who became famous for dating Kanye and getting pregnant by Wiz.
Turns out — with Nick’s help — Amber is now the real deal. We’ve learned her TV deal is a fashion show — not a bash-this-woman type show … it’s more about female empowerment.
As for the book deal … we know it’s inked but don’t know the story line. Hopefully it’s a coffee table book and not a memoir.
Via TMZ
