News

New Video of Kim Kardashian and Ray J Leaks…and It’s Scandalous!

Kim Kardashian and Ray J made millions off their first tape together…what about this one?

While this tape isn’t likely to rake in the dough for the pair, it is still quite scandalous.

In the video, Kim hits a pipe shaped like the member of her male companion from between his legs. Just slightly suggestive, we suppose. Recently, Kim revealed that she was high on ecstasy when she and Ray J made their famous sex tape that slingshotted the reality star to fame. Ray J denied it, but for anyone who’s watched it, she does seem a little extra.

Kanye West is reportedly very displeased with the new video. Its yet another reminder of Kim’s extracurricular activities before they were together. It can’t be easy to know everyone on the planet has seen your wife having sex, especially when money from said tape still trickles into her account.

A source said, “Kanye is not happy about the latest Kim and Ray J tape. Kanye is furious, has a bunch of questions about the penis pipe tape and feels pretty sure Ray J is behind the latest leak.”

“Kanye is demanding some answers, he wants to know why Ray J would leak this tape, and if Ray didn’t leak, then who did? While Kim is embarrassed over the whole situation, Kanye is upset and feels disrespected.”

Not sure why Kanye is upset over a video of Kim before he ever knew her. As if he doesn’t know how she got famous or something.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

3.6K
News

Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched Trying to Steal Syrian Woman’s Children
2.0K
News

Jersey Shore’s JWoww Files for Divorce
1.7K
Photos

Courtney Stodden Shows Off her Curvier Figure
1.5K
News

Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton Coupled Up
1.3K
Fashion

Gigi, Bella, Kendall, and More Sizzle on The Victoria’s Secret Runway
1.3K
Photos

Kendall Jenner’s Nude Pics Leak
924
Fashion

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Brawl at NYFW
911
News

Jessica Simpson Announces She’s Expecting Baby #3
878
News

Idris Elba Named Sexiest Man Alive
784
News

Kanye West Goes on Rant Over Rumors Drake and Kim Kardashian Hooked Up
718
Fashion

Who Wore it Better? Nicki Minaj v. Lil Kim
610
News

Kourtney Kardashian Allegedly Dating 20-year-old Luka Sabbat
590
News

Bobby Brown Drops Tea on Janet Jackson During Biopic
547
News

Ariana Grande Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Mac Miller
513
News

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Married?!
435
News

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Drop $13 Million on New House
425
News

Angela Simmons’ Baby Daddy and Ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson Shot and Killed
424
News

Rebel Wilson Gets Dragged for Claiming to Be First Plus-Sized RomCom Actress
338
News

Lana Del Ray and Azealia Banks Beef on Twitter
334
Exclusive

Selena Gomez Reportedly Enters Mental Hospital for Breakdown
298
Entertainment

Ciara and Missy Elliot: See Their Off the Hook Performance at the 2018 AMAs
267
News

Caitlyn Jenner Gets Dragged for Trump Support Reversal
261
News

Pharrell Williams Sends Trump Cease & Desist Letter Over Use of “Happy” at Rally
To Top