New Details on Why Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa Split

wiz-khalifa-amber-rose-456-021412

    Dang…Guess Wiz had just had enough! Just proves you need more than just a pretty face to make it last.
    Wiz Khalifa left Amber Rose weeks before she filed for divorce … and the trigger that sent Amber’s lawyer running to the courthouse was an uninvited 2 AM house call by Amber … TMZ has learned.Sources connected with Wiz tell TMZ … the rapper is telling friends there’s a simple reason why he left … “I just didn’t want to be married to her anymore.”We’re told Wiz moved out and got his own place, and the day before Amber filed, she went to his house at 2 AM and found him with another woman … and went nuts.As far as Wiz is concerned … he wasn’t cheating. He told friends he made it clear weeks earlier the marriage was over.It’s interesting … even though Wiz moved out weeks before … he listed the legal date of separation on his divorce response as Sept. 22 — last Monday.We’re told Wiz is also convinced … Amber was secretly banging Nick Cannon — something they both deny.
    -Via TMZ

