New Couple Alert: Drake and J.Lo!

We know J. Lo likes bad boys!

Does Drake really count as a bad boy? He is definitely one who likes to “shop around” when it comes to the ladies, that’s for sure. Drake and J.Lo posted this VERY cozy photo together after being seen together more frequently recently, including Drake attending two back-to-back concerts of J.Lo’s in Vegas. This definitely looks like more than just a friends cuddle here, folks, and we can bet money on it that Rihanna isn’t happy about it. She unfollowed J.Lo yesterday, giving even more fuel to the relationship claims between the two.

Rihanna and J. Lo used to be friend, but it’s not looking too good any more! Is J.Lo wrong for it or is all fair in love and war?