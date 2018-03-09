Netflix Streams Documentary About Rachel Dolezal and People Aren’t Happy About It

2.4k SHARES Share Tweet

Netflix is facing backlash over the film about the white woman who ran a chapter of the NAACP while pretending to be black, Rachel Dolezal.

Remember the woman who pretended to be black until her parents “outed” her as white? Of course you do.

Well, Rachel Dolezal is back with a documentary about the aftermath of her actions and how it impacted her family, which is streaming on Netflix.

As you may recall, she was running a chapter of the NAACP while telling people she was black. She used fake tans, weave, and other tools to make her appear more “black.” However, her estranged parents told the media that she is in fact white and provided a photo of her as a teen. She contended that she identified as black even if she wasn’t actually black.

The documentary titled “The Rachel Divide” includes her children and how they feel about their mother’s actions, including how it has impacted them.

Her son Franklin said in the clip, “The more that I hear about it, the more that I talk to people about it, the more it just drains me.” He also said, “I resent some of her choices and I resent some of the words she’s spoken in interviews.”

Naturally, Twitter reacted STRONGLY (and often hilariously):

If people would just stop selling 3c hair to her, we could end all this https://t.co/8r9BF6m3tW — Robin Thede (@robinthede) March 8, 2018

Hey @Netflix,

Rachel Dolezal doesn't need a documentary streamed on your site. She's fraudulent and problematic. Why don't you take all that money and put it towards projects made by real black women? — Breniecia (@LuxePosh) March 7, 2018

You can argue whether or not this doc needed to be made, but all I see from this clip is a mother intentionally putting her child through anguish for purely selfish reasons. This woman can’t even give her black son the respect and support he deserves! https://t.co/I09hxiEMcP — Meagan Tomorrow (@itsmeagan) March 7, 2018

Rachel Dolezal: “That’s some nice black culture you got there.” pic.twitter.com/qyYMQfXEnH — X (@XLNB) March 1, 2018

I’ve had cases of poison ivy go away easier than Rachel Dolezal. — Doctor (nay)Who (@jteeDC) March 8, 2018

Will you watch it?