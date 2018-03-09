Entertainment

Netflix Streams Documentary About Rachel Dolezal and People Aren’t Happy About It

Netflix is facing backlash over the film about the white woman who ran a chapter of the NAACP while pretending to be black, Rachel Dolezal.

Remember the woman who pretended to be black until her parents “outed” her as white? Of course you do.

Well, Rachel Dolezal is back with a documentary about the aftermath of her actions and how it impacted her family, which is streaming on Netflix.

As you may recall, she was running a chapter of the NAACP while telling people she was black. She used fake tans, weave, and other tools to make her appear more “black.” However, her estranged parents told the media that she is in fact white and provided a photo of her as a teen. She contended that she identified as black even if she wasn’t actually black.

The documentary titled “The Rachel Divide” includes her children and how they feel about their mother’s actions, including how it has impacted them.

Her son Franklin said in the clip, “The more that I hear about it, the more that I talk to people about it, the more it just drains me.” He also said, “I resent some of her choices and I resent some of the words she’s spoken in interviews.”

Naturally, Twitter reacted STRONGLY (and often hilariously):

Will you watch it?

