Nelly Furtado Has a New Album, But That’s Not Why People Are Going Crazy

2.8k SHARES Share Tweet

Find out why people are losing their ish over Nelly Furtado right now.

Nelly Furtado recently released her album The Ride. While we all love her bops, this is not the reason people are talking about her.

Nelly Furtado has gotten extra thick, and people are loving it. Nelly used to be pretty slim back in her “Promiscuous” days.

Check out the new Nelly:

Nelly Furtado is thicker than a bowl of oatmeal pic.twitter.com/MTGnjKdYno — Cascat (@Mya_mulan) February 18, 2018

what the hell has Nelly Furtado been up to??? pic.twitter.com/IPQXdmBldg — reezy (@reezyszn) February 18, 2018